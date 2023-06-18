Empowered Funds LLC Sells 6,558 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $114.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

