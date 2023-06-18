Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 511.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,842,000 after acquiring an additional 327,755 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $517.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $553.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

