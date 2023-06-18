Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

