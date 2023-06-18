Quent Capital LLC Buys 700 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Diodes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,003,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,866.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

