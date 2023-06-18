63,409 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rambus by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,556 shares of company stock worth $4,986,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

