Empowered Funds LLC Invests $3.43 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 56,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,334.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,053.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

