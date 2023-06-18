Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Shares of ANET opened at $157.79 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.21 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

