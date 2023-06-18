Quent Capital LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Ranpak worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ranpak by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ranpak by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 36,500 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $106,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Omar Asali acquired 61,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $178,295.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,219,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,290.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 192,435 shares of company stock worth $682,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ranpak Stock Down 2.5 %

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

PACK stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

