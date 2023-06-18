Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.