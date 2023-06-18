Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 561.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $62.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

