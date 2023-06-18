42,230 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $73.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

