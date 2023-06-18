Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 35,820 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $22,326,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE ELF opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

