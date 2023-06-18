Quent Capital LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,125 shares of company stock worth $141,439,507. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $211.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

