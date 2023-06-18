Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,837.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $217.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.98. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $221.97. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

