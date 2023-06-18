GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $61.15 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

