Quent Capital LLC Acquires 535 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BILL by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after purchasing an additional 167,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,650 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $644,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

