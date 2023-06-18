Empowered Funds LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.48% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 69,848 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 144.0% in the third quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA TZA opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

