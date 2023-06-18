Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $5,524,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.80 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Chegg Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

