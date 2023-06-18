Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.62 Million in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.05% of ATI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 177,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE ATI opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

