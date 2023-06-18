Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

