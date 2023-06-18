Quent Capital LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGV opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

