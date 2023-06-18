Quent Capital LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $268.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.23 and its 200-day moving average is $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

