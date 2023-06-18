Quent Capital LLC Buys 307 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in American Tower by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

