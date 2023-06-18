Quent Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Insider Activity

TopBuild Price Performance

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $243.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.10. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $246.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

