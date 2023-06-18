Experian plc (EXPGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on July 21st

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3525 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,076.00.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Further Reading

