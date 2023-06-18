Quent Capital LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $14,212,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 699,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 272,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $320,573 in the last three months. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

