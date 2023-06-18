Quent Capital LLC Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $256.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

