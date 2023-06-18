Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Trading Up 0.5 %

SQ opened at $66.51 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

