Quent Capital LLC Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

