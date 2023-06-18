Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,148 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.