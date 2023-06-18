Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,148 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.