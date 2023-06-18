Quent Capital LLC Boosts Position in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rent the Runway worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Insider Activity

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

In other news, insider Andrea Alexander sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $47,052.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,864 shares in the company, valued at $502,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Andrea Alexander sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $47,052.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scarlett O’sullivan sold 68,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $196,725.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,241 shares of company stock worth $422,297. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Rent the Runway Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Read More

