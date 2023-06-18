Quent Capital LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FC. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 141,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth $3,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $2,533,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

FC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.