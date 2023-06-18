Quent Capital LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $227,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

