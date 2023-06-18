Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vuzix worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vuzix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VUZI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

