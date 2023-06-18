VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

