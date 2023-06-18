Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

