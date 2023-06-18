Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IT opened at $356.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.77 and a 12 month high of $363.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

