Quent Capital LLC Sells 828 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $4,112,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Trading Up 0.1 %

CRVL stock opened at $191.91 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $132.48 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.25 and its 200-day moving average is $180.25.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

