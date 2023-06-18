Quent Capital LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Trupanion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares in the company, valued at $29,558,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $517,920 over the last three months. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

