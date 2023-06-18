Quent Capital LLC Purchases 629 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

UPRO opened at $46.62 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

