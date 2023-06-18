Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NBW opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $152,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $274,000.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

