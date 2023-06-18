First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.
First Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $1.86 on Friday. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.
First Pacific Company Profile
