AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NKEL) to Issue Dividend of $2.81 on June 21st

AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 2.8087 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NKEL opened at $20.60 on Friday. AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 33.81% of AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF

The AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NKEL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIKE, Inc Class B index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nike stock. NKEL was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

