Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $11.67 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 123,198 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

