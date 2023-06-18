BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 1.1 %
BDORY stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
