BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 1.1 %

BDORY stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile



Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

