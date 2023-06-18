Barloworld Limited (BRRAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 11th

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Barloworld Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of BRRAY stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.

