British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

British Land Stock Performance

BTLCY stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Further Reading

