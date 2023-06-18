Tate & Lyle plc (TATYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on August 7th

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5954 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $42.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TATYY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.76) to GBX 960 ($12.01) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.76) to GBX 970 ($12.14) in a report on Friday, May 26th.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading

