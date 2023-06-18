Snam S.p.A. (SNMRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 5th

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2126 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Snam Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNMRY opened at $11.01 on Friday. Snam has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.
About Snam
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.