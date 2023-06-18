Snam S.p.A. (SNMRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 5th

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2126 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Snam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNMRY opened at $11.01 on Friday. Snam has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

About Snam

(Get Rating)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

