Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (BGUK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on September 15th

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BGUK opened at GBX 170 ($2.13) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.06. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 139.40 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of £255.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.
About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
