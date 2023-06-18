Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (BGUK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on September 15th

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGUK opened at GBX 170 ($2.13) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.06. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 139.40 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of £255.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

